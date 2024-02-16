Financial Review: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SecureWorks and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Paycom Software 0 16 4 0 2.20

SecureWorks presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $262.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

10.2% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Paycom Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.28 -$114.50 million ($1.38) -4.98 Paycom Software $1.69 billion 6.91 $340.79 million $5.90 32.95

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -30.04% -13.09% -8.91% Paycom Software 20.12% 24.60% 8.28%

Summary

Paycom Software beats SecureWorks on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

