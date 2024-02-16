Financial Survey: Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BTCS alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Huatai Securities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 19.70 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.68 Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Huatai Securities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and Huatai Securities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huatai Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Huatai Securities.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Huatai Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BTCS beats Huatai Securities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Huatai Securities

(Get Free Report)

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services. It also offers institutional investment banking services, such as equity and bond underwriting, financial consultancy, and over-the-counter business services for enterprises, institutions, and governments; cross-border proprietary and credit derivative products and services; custodian and fund services, including settlement, liquidation, reporting, and valuation services, as well as margin trading and other value-added services to various asset management institutions; and professional research and consulting services. In addition, the company provides private equity fund and asset management services for securities and futures companies, funds, etc. Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.