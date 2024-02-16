First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $268.67 million 2.70 $88.31 million $116.61 8.39 First Financial Bancorp. $1.12 billion 1.94 $255.86 million $2.69 8.44

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 32.85% 17.04% 1.68% First Financial Bancorp. 22.94% 12.16% 1.54%

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

