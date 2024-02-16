First Solar, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $12.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.38. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

First Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

First Solar stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

