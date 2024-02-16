First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

