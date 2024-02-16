Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BDL stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.