Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSI

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.