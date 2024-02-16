FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,862,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 561,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

