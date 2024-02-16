Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.0 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 813.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

