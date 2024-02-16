Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Trading Up 2.1%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 24,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 65,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $340.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,072,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 961,478 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 227,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.