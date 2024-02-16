Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FRSH opened at $20.71 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

