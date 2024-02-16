Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $54,468,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $12,943,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FYBR

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.