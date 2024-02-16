Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Financial Contrast

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.75 $284.28 million $1.64 9.73 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.56 $3.54 million N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.94% 11.79% 1.08% 1st Capital Bancorp 14.43% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Fulton Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

