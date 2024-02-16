Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.76.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Up 1.4 %

Futu stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 109,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.