FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By DA Davidson

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

