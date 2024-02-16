FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $737.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

