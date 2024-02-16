FY2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

