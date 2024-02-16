FY2024 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted by Analyst

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.20 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 1,883,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 988,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 210,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

