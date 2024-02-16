FY2024 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Reduced by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.36. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

NYSE GNRC opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

