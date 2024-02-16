FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Decreased by Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

HES stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,413,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 176,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $213,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

