FY2024 EPS Estimates for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Decreased by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

