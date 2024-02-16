FY2024 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Boosted by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

SVM opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

