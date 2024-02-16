FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.28.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

