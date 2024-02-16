FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Lowered by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.58. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $11.62 EPS.
TFI International Stock Performance
