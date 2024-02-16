GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $87.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.
Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of GEHC opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
