GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $87.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

