GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

