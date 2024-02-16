Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

G opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,683,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.