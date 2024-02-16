GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Down 3.6%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.99 and last traded at $79.99. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11.

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($41.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

