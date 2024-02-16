Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

