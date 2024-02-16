Global Blue Group (GB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
Shares of Global Blue Group stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. Global Blue Group has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $7.21.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
