Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.