Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

