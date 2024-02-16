Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Feb 16th, 2024

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.AGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.38. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

