Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd.
Gray Television Price Performance
Gray Television stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.38. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Gray Television
