Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $826.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

