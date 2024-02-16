Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

