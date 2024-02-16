Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of HA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 147.92%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.