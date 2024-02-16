Haywood Securities Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Haywood Securities dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$7.92.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

