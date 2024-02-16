HC Wainwright Increases KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $24.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at $814,517.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 22,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $295,507.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at $518,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 802,871 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.