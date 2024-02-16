Head to Head Analysis: Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $640,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 $777.71 million 4.77 -$149.26 million ($2.51) -24.03

Analyst Ratings

Arqit Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arqit Quantum and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 7 5 0 2.42

Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $56.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -19.19% -1.33% 0.12%

Summary

Rapid7 beats Arqit Quantum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution. The company also provides Threat Intelligence that finds and mitigates threats; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, an industry-leading penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

