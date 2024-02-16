Head to Head Contrast: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.82 -$132.18 million $0.07 60.44 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Intermediate Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund was formed on September 18, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.