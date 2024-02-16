Head to Head Review: ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $122.57 million 3.11 -$155.80 million ($2.20) -2.26 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.06 million ($1.47) -2.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.3% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of ADC Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADC Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential downside of 26.22%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than ADC Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics -145.64% -1,121.94% -36.23% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -57.02% -47.73%

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats ADC Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). The company is also developing camidanlumab tesirine, an ADC composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 conjugated to a PBDdimer toxin, as well as in Phase II clinical trial in relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma. In addition, it develops ADCT-602, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ADCT-601 that are in Phase Ia clinical trial for treatment of various solid tumors and hematological malignancies; and ADCT-212, a second-generation PBD-based ADC targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, Synaffix B.V., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Overland Pharmaceuticals, and MedImmune Limited. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with BeiGene to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Allocetra in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

