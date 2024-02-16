Head to Head Review: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) versus Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globavend and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1.85% 27.61% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.60 billion 0.49 $325.13 million $2.71 27.20

This table compares Globavend and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globavend and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 4 4 2 0 1.80

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Globavend.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

