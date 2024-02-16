Head-To-Head Review: Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR) vs. NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) and Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Zerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Zerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Zerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems -14.21% 4.57% 3.38% Zerify N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $834.11 million 1.88 $59.65 million ($1.69) -13.06 Zerify N/A N/A N/A $3.64 0.00

This table compares NetScout Systems and Zerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zerify. NetScout Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NetScout Systems and Zerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zerify 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.93%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Zerify.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Zerify on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Zerify

Zerify, Inc. provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information. The company's products also comprise MobileTrust, an iPhone/iPad and Android device password vault that includes a password generator, as well as provides for mobile multi-factor one time password authentication; GuardedID mobile software development kit; SafeVchat video conferencing product; and PrivacyLok, which offers protective mechanisms. In addition, it provides software and hardware that are contractually licensed from other vendors, as well as additional authentication and telecommunication software devices. The company markets its products to financial service firms; healthcare related, legal services, virtual private network, technology service, and e-commerce companies; automotive; government agencies; multi-level marketing groups; and retail distributors, as well as the enterprise market. It sells its products directly to consumers through internet, distributors, resellers, third party agents, affiliates, and original equipment manufacturer agreements. The company was formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Zerify, Inc. in June 2022. Zerify, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

