Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $314,570.89 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27.
  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72.
  • On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

