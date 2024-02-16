Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $314,570.89 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.27.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.