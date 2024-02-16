Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

HBM stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

