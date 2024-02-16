Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE HBM opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.31.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

