Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

