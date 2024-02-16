Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.
View Our Latest Research Report on H
Hydro One Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.