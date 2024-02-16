Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.45. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81. The firm has a market cap of C$24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

