Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Infobird Stock Up 58.1 %

NASDAQ IFBD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infobird

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFBD. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Infobird by 1,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 476,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infobird in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

