InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $36.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

