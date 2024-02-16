Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £19,764.20 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £19,764.20 ($24,961.10).

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 83.15 ($1.05) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.10 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,771.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

